HYDERABAD: Even as chain-snatching incidents continue unabated, what with two more such cases being reported on Friday, the Hyderabad police busted two inter-state notorious chain-snatching gangs from Maharashtra and Telangana, which led to the detection of 30 cases and seizure of about one-kilo gold ornaments from the accused.

However, the police is clueless when it comes to nabbing the particular gang responsible for the chain-snatching and death of a woman in Osmania university police limits on July 15.

Addressing a press conference, Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy announced that the Task Force police arrested six thieves for committing chain- snatching in the city.

The arrested are Mohd Rasheed Khan (32) of Peerzadiguda in Uppal, Afroz Khan (24) of MS Maqtha near Ansar Masjid in Somajguda, Syed Ahmed Ali (24) of Mohammed Nagar at Edi Bazar in Amam Nagar B at Talabkatta, Mohd Sayeed Ali (34) and Shaik Arshad Ali (25) of Silk Mill Colony of Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Mir Ayan Ali (26) of Jalgav in Maharashtra. Another accused, Babloo of Bihar, is absconding.

Mahender Reddy said that Rasheed Khan, Mohd Sayeed Ali, Shaik Arshad Ali and Afroz Khan are relatives residing in Aurangabad and Hyderabad. They used Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc and 180 cc bikes in the commission of chain-snatching.

“They mostly select women walking in lanes and by-lanes in isolated places, and target them from behind and in opposite direction. They ride the bike at a very high speed and slow the bike on approaching their target, snatch the gold ornaments with a single hand and escape on their bikes at a high speed. After committing offences, they would go to Aurangabad in Maharashtra. After some days, they would return to Hyderabad and commit snatching again. So far they have committed 19 snatchings in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates,” he said.

The second gang’s kingpin, Mir Ayan Ali, is a native of Maharashtra. In 2011 he was involved in a theft case at Saidabad and remanded in Chanchalguda Jail where he met Syed Ahmed Ali who was in the jail in a robbery case registered by the Bowenpally police, and they became friends.

“After release from jail, as their meagre earnings were insufficient for their lavish expenses, they hatched a plan to snatch gold necklaces of women walking alone. About four months ago, Ayan purchased one Apache motorbike and they both started snatching necklaces in isolated areas. So far they have committed 11 snatching offences in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates,” the police commissioner said.

Police warned that repeat professional offenders, involving in a large number of chain-snatchings, would be booked under PD Act since they have been creating panic in women who constitute 50 per cent of the population and thereby preventing them from moving freely on the streets. This is affecting the safety and security of women at large and thereby affecting the public order. So far, 46 chain-snatchers have been detained under PD Act.

No Breakthrough in OU Campus Case

A 40-year-old woman, P Sumalatha, died from serious head injuries she had received when she fell from a moving vehicle when robbers snatched her gold chain. The incident took place on July 15 on Osmania University campus when the victim along with her son Sanjay were riding a bike. She died while undergoing treatment on July 25. Police registered a case under Sections 356 (assault or use criminal force to commit theft) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death) and 302 (murder) of IPC. However, there was no breakthrough in the case and the robbers are yet to be identified. “We are working on this case and are trying to get clues,” Mahendar Reddy said.

Two Fresh cases at Meerpet

Two chain-snatching incidents took place at different places in Meerpet of Cyberabad on Friday. G Venkata Lakshmi (58), resident of Sai Vihar Nagar, was sweeping her yard around 5.30 am when two men came on a bike and asked her for an address. While directing them, the pillion-rider snatched her gold necklace and drove away. In the second incident, two men on a bike snatched the chain of R Sarswathi, resident of Road No 12.