Believing that small efforts can make a big difference, Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services (EGS) successfully completed its fourth annual volunteering month in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai throughout September. As part of this year’s event, more than 2,150 employees partnered with several non-government charitable institutions to contribute more than 12,000 hours of service to positively impact their communities.

Throughout the volunteering month, planted more than 2,500 saplings across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, recorded audio books for blind students, conducted eye screening, health camp, career orientation for youth and interaction with and learning sessions for special children, participated in the Swachh Bharat campaign in Chennai, collected and distributed food to the needy and the homeless