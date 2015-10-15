Known for his holistic approach to fitness – which doesn’t revolve around

crash diets or taking steroids – Kunal Kapoor, the tall lean actor says working out makes him feel alive. In his comeback venture, Kaun Kitne Paani Mein, Kunal lost as 10 kilos to play a prince. The debonair actor shares his fitness regime and doles out personal advice to all the workout freaks.

Perfect body

My idea of perfect body is one which has strength, flexibility, stamina and agility.

Fitness regimen

I am an early riser and reach the gym by seven‘o’clock. My workout is a combination of strength and functional training. Then depending on my schedule, I do an hour of martial arts later in the day.

Your diet

I stay away from any kind of crazy diets. I always try and keep my diet balanced. The one thing that I’m trying to stay away from, though, is meetha. I have the worst sweet tooth, and I’m trying to keep that in check, but it’s not always possible.

Love training

I love training my legs and my back. But, I hate working on my calves and biceps.

Best body feature

I find my shoulders to the best.

Best compliment

That I look like I have the body of a warrior – not the sort that gets built in the gym, but one that has brute strength.

Inspired by

I started working out at the age of 16 after watching Sylvester Stallone from the Rocky series. In fact for years, I used to watch the training from Rocky 4 before I went to the gym.

Your trainers

Sandeep is my personal trainer and I do martial arts with another trainer, Prateek.

Relationship between fitness and health It is a crucial relationship. One is impossible without the other.

On steroid use and abuse

Avoid steroids. No matter what they tell you, it always has terrible side effects.

You envy In Bollywood I envy Hrithik Roshan’s body but I would like to have Daniel Craig’s body.

Advice for fitness freaks

Be patient and consistent. Don’t expect results overnight. Treat fitness like a relationship that will last forever as opposed to a fling. Don’t treat it like a short term goal to look good, but a lifetime commitment to stay healthy.