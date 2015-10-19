HYDERABAD: The state government is making arrangements for a grand celebration of Bathukamma festival at the Tank Bund and other lakes in the city on October 20.

In a colourful celebration a large number of crackers will be burst for 25 minutes at Durgam Cheruvu, Safilguda Mini Tank Bund and Saroornagar lake. The government will also organise a national meeting of women writers on Bathukamma on Monday, according to a press release.

Telangana Sanskrutika Saarathi chairman Rasamayi Balakishan appealed to men to stay away from Bathukamma ghats during the celebrations. Since it is a festival of women, he said, only women will be allowed at the ghats on Saddula Bathukamma Day.

Meanwhile, minister of culture Ajmera Chandulal said here on Sunday that the festival was being celebrated in 18 states in the United States of America as well.