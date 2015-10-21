Brand new Yahoo Mail

Yahoo has launched a new mobile mail app that allows users to integrate multiple accounts and rid themselves of passwords for good. Although the app for the first time supports other email providers, it does not support Gmail or enterprise Outlook accounts. So it’s a great way to receive all the emails on those Yahoo, personal Outlook, Hotmail or AOL accounts you never deleted. Yahoo’s new app connects with Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Using the power of your social networks, the app pulls photos and contact information for the people who send you emails. The app also pulls in photos from Flickr so that every account has an avatar picture - even if it’s just of initials. The company has also made improvements to attachments by allowing users to send photos and emails right in the message, rather than as an attachment at the bottom. Noting that many people send email reminders to themselves, they tweaked the app so users can send an email to themselves by holding the composebutton down, something we wish Gmail would incorporate.

The List

Created by Office star BJ Novak, The List is a listbased social network. Users create lists of pretty much anything - news highlights, recipes, personal thoughts - and others can follow and “relist” them (think of it like a Tumblr reblog.) Users can connect the app to their Facebook and Twitter accounts to follow the lists of people they know on the app. Lists can include photos, links and locations in addition to bulleted text.

There’s also ‘Discover’ section that will help users find lists from notable celebrities.

MUZIGRID

For those who are obsessed with arranging their music methodically, Muzigrid is a special gift. A free app for Android, this music organiser player has a great way of managing a music library. The folders and playlists, both are neatly arranged on a grid. You can set icons to each cell on the grid, move tracks around the grid from one playlist to another with simple cut/copy/paste operations. The beauty of this player is that you can select any number of playlists and play them together, creating many different mixes. There is even an integration with Google Search for icons, album art, and lyrics for users to find easily.

Microsoft Twist

The Twist app is the latest from Microsoft Garage, an experimental app development shop within Microsoft. A little like Instagram and, with Twist, users exchange photos in a fleeting, casual conversation, letting them tell the story. But Microsoft deliberately laid out Twist so that one picture runs into another, creating either a flow of images, an ironic juxtaposition, a mashup, or more. Microsoft researchers said they were inspired by how some people are now not only using image memes as commentary, but to communicate as well. The images can be pulled from the user’s camera roll, or from Bing-a feature that Microsoft has included in other apps, such as Sway. It appears, however, that both the user and the recipient will have to have the Twist app to shoot photos back and forth