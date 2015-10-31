HYDERABAD: Television channels have got a new competition and the youth have shifted their bean bags to sit comfortably and watch their favourite shows on YouTube, a digital video platform. Apart from YouTube, Hotstar has also gained recognition among the youth.

YouTube now has several official channels where people can easily find the episodes of their daily soaps. For instance, if some one who follows The Goldbergs, can find the episodes on YouTube anytime he/she wants to watch it at their convenience.

Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has come a long way to become a replacement for Television sets. In the current scenario, cable tv has been replaced by DTH services who provide options to record and watch a particular show later making it very similar to that of YouTube.

Though the medium for entertainment for decades was TV, YouTube used it to distinguish itself as something entirely different. Now, majority in the current generation surf the internet and use their smart phones instead of choosing to become a couch potato in front of the Tv.

Be it entertainment, or information, digital world has it all.

Our verdict

The new video watching platforms look promising, but it may take a few more years before our broadband technology supports these high resolution videos.