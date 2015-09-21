Are you tired of trying and testing new ways to make your skin look appealing? VLCC, understanding the trouble a person goes through and the amount of money one has to spend to get flawless skin, has come up with DNA Skin. The service aims to identify the genes that can cause trouble to your skin and provide you with a right solution. “Apart from that, we also get to know about the medical ailments that they are having or can have in future. Depending on this, we will give them the required treatment,” says Vandana Luthra, founder of the group.Explaining the process she says, “We take cheek swab of the client and then send it to our laboratory in the USA. The procedure followed is based on the result of the test.”

Asked how did the idea come to her mind she says, “I was reading about DNA testing somewhere and got to know about how helpful can it be. That is how the idea took birth.”

Speaking about the response she has received so far, the first-generation entrepreneur says, “We have been providing this service from past six months. Our customers love it as it has given them 100 per cent result immediately after they start with the treatment. ”

While skin is one area that VLCC is focusing on, their weight loss programmes have also been fine tuned in a way that customers experience significant change from the first session itself – again through DNA testing.

Luthra who is also a member of both the steering committee and sub-committee formed by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, to oversee the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) says, “Skill development is the need of the hour. We are aiming at training one lakh people by March next year. About 5,000 people are already certified till now in beauty and wellness sector.”