HYDERABAD: With the 11-day long Ganesh festivities coming to an end, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have made elaborate l security arrangements for the smooth conduct for Ganesh immersion on Sunday.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the immersion procession with nearly 30,000 strong Hyderabad and Cyberabad police, accompanied by contingents of paramilitary forces, keeping a hawk-eye across the twin cities.

According to note issued by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu, Union minister of state for labour Bandaru Dattatreya and others will participate in the immersion programme.

Beside city police, personnel drawn from State Reserve Police Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Rapid Action Force have also been deployed to oversee the security across the city.

Apart from Tank Bund and NTR Marg, immersion will also take place at Saroornagar Tank, IDL Cheruvu, Hasmathpet Tank, Pragathinagar Tank, Sunnam Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, palle Cheruvu and Pattikunta etc.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), South Central Railway and other civic departments are making the necessary arrangements.

The GHMC would press nearly 5,793 sanitation workers for round-the-clock sweeping and garbage removal from time to time in two shifts.

As many as 180 Ganesh Action Teams (GAT) for every 3-4 km on procession routes have been pressed into service.

On NTR Marg route, seven workers will be on duty for each crane while five workers for each crane on the Tank Bund road.

Along the main procession route, 146 damaged roads have been repaired and potholes filled at a cost of `13.55 crore.

The HMWS&SB is making necessary arrangements to supply drinking water to the public participating in Ganesh immersion. About 101 water camps are arranged enroute the procession and 30 lakh water sachets are being arranged to supply to the public and police. Desilting works are also taken up to ensure there will be no sewer overflows.

TSSPDCL: To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the immersion programme, TSSPDCL has made arrangements at the major immersion locations and lakes in Greater Hyderabad limits. Control Rooms : For Metro Zone four control rooms at Hussainsagar Lake are arranged. NTR Marg (9440816371, 040-23432099).

Man Stabbed during Ganesh Procession

Ganesh immersion procession turned violent with two groups clashing, resulting in injuries to one person at Batukammakunta in Amberpet on Saturday. Police said two groups clashed during the procession. In the melee a stranger stabbed one Narasimha. Police, who were escorting the procession, dispersed the mob and admitted Narasimha to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, nine devotees were injured when a truck driver returning after immersing an idol, hurtled into the devotees. The mishap took place on the Necklace road. According to police, a truck was returning to Filmnagar from the Necklace road after immersing the idol.