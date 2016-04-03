HYDERABAD: As many as 3,000 more Wi-Fi spots would be set up in important public places in twin cities soon, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has said. Presently, there are about 200 Wi-Fi services in the stretch surrounding Hussainsagar, Hitech city and other places.

This was announced by GHMC commissioner during inter-departmental coordination committee meeting held here on Saturday.

He also said a convergence portal among city departments will also be developed for better coordination among the heads of departments for taking up works like Musi regeneration project, 2 BHK houses and other related projects. The software is being uploaded and it will be started very soon, he said.

For the development and conservation of Musi River, particulars of government lands on both sides of the Musi must be furnished by the HMDA commissioner and Ranga Reddy district collector. With the help of River Front Development Project, Musi would be developed as a tourist spot in the coming days.