HYDERABAD: A goof-up by officials at the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) came as a shocker for Pratyusha - the girl who was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after police rescued her from the clutches of her father and monster step-mother who used to torture her. The BIE failed to include the marks Pratyusha scored in practical exam resulting in her failure. The error was however rectified subsequently.

Pratyusha, who is currently staying at a girls’ hostel in Keesara, took her practical exams at St.Daniel’s Vocational Junior College in Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally (hall ticket no: 1615611024). She appeared for theory exam at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Hyderguda (hall ticket 168 61 0429) and cleared both the exams scoring more than 60 marks.

However, the BIE officials failed to add the marks scored in practical exams and the results showed that she was absent or failed to clear the exams.

Explaining the mistake, Basava Poonaya, Principal of St.Daniel Vocational Junior College, said that the hall ticket numbers were different as she shifted the exam centre. “Pratyusha took her practical exams at our college and as the centre was very far from the place where she stayed, a special request was made to shift the centre. As the two centre codes were different, her hall ticket number was changed and the board was supposed to add both the marks, while declaring the results,” he added.

The college authorities brought the mistake to the notice of BIE secretary and the error was rectified.

“Though we submitted the practical marks on time, the board failed to add those marks to the final result. The same was brought to the notice of BIE secretary and the error was rectified,” said principal.

“How can the board be so irresponsible when it is related to the career of the students,” asked Achuta Rao, founder-director of Balala Hakkula Sangham.