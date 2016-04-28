Home Cities Hyderabad

Restoration of Four UoH Lakes Begins

UoH has taken up restoration of four lakes on the campus to increase the groundwater level on the campus.

Published: 28th April 2016 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2016 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Restorati

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has taken up restoration of four lakes on the campus under Mission Kakatiya Phase-II to increase the groundwater level on the campus. Principal secretary (irrigation)  Shailendra Kumar Joshi and university  vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile jointly inaugurated the lake restoration work on Wednesday.

Desilting and repairs of Peacock Lake, Gunblakunta, Chilakalakunta, Gannerukunta are expected to be completed by June and before the onset of monsoon. The university has been reeling under water crisis for the past few months. To meet the needs of the university, water cans are being bought and supplied to hostels, messes and other places.

The Telangana government sanctioned `85 lakh to the university for restoration of the lakes after the university administration sought its help. University officials said that the step would not only enhance the conservation of surface water storage but also increase the ground water levels of the university campus and also the surrounding areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp