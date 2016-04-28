Restoration of Four UoH Lakes Begins

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has taken up restoration of four lakes on the campus under Mission Kakatiya Phase-II to increase the groundwater level on the campus. Principal secretary (irrigation) Shailendra Kumar Joshi and university vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile jointly inaugurated the lake restoration work on Wednesday.

Desilting and repairs of Peacock Lake, Gunblakunta, Chilakalakunta, Gannerukunta are expected to be completed by June and before the onset of monsoon. The university has been reeling under water crisis for the past few months. To meet the needs of the university, water cans are being bought and supplied to hostels, messes and other places.

The Telangana government sanctioned `85 lakh to the university for restoration of the lakes after the university administration sought its help. University officials said that the step would not only enhance the conservation of surface water storage but also increase the ground water levels of the university campus and also the surrounding areas.