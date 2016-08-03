Finding the identity

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: If there’s one thing that is falling in the trap of being an urban myth it is the word ‘identity’. And to break myths, bring new definitions and inculcate more perceptions there’s much experimentation and active work going on in the world of Art. The art exhibition by artist

Sumanto Chowdhury, is hence, aptly entitled ‘You Will Find Me’. Being held at The Art Walkway, Park Hyatt in association with Meraki Art Gallery, till August 31. It explores different layers of urban identity in individuals and landscapes.

The canvases displayed on the walls of the hotel are replete with exuberantly bright colours that appear to have bloomed into untimely Spring. Most of the works are done in mixed media and are kept untitled. The choice of the colours range from scarlet, blue, yellow with splotches of green and purple. And no surprises that the topographies depicted through connecting lines and strokes are of Hyderabad. In one of the paintings we see a couple near an autorickshaw that extends into a beautiful room complete with bolsters, pillows and silken curtains. The artist perhaps digs deep into the dreams of what is otherwise perceived as ordinary by artistic standards, but at the same time end up being subjects for greater work of art.

In many paintings and sculptures on display one can’t help but notice that autorickshaws appear frequently. The artist replies, “Autorickshaw attracts me. I can show Hyderabad through these vehicles. And to do this I chose mixed media because I wanted to show amalgamation of different styles. I am inspired by Mughal miniatures. After 15-20 layers the desired pigment comes that appear quite bright. The colours call to people asking them to stop and behold.”