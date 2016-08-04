Ladies night out

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Dear ladies, if you plan to hang out late in the night, you can head to Mix, the bar cum lounge at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur. The place is complete with cosy seating arrangements of plush sofas, comfortable chairs and not-so-bright lights. Located near the reception the place sees a lot of expat guests coming and having their evening share delicious food and glasses of their favourite drinks over light conversations.

A live band plays at the bar as more and more people start gathering Recently the place hosted the promotion of variety of dim sums curated by Chef Mukesh Sharma.

The best part about the ‘Ladies Night’ is that you can get one plus one offer on select brands’ shooters. Once you settle down you can enjoy the scrumptious delights. At the dim sum promotion we enjoyed tasting the various dim sums. We tried Broccoli, Asparagus and Water Chestnut Jiaozi Dim Sum.

The flavours had nicely mixed with each other and tasted really well with Garlic Sesame dip. Chicken and Celery Kothe was equally good as the meat gently blended with celery inside. What we liked the best was Four Treasure and Tofu Bun.

Not only did the dim sums look colourful because of fresh veggies arranged in tiny four pockets, but also tasted excellent.

The fresh tofu inside it made for a great combination with Celery Scallion dip. We also tried it with Ginger Soy dip. Another stand-out delight was Steamed Glutinous Rice and Vegetable Dim Sum served with daikon salad and hot chili dip. Says chef Mukesh Sharma, “Some of these dim sums are already part of our menu. We introduced more varieties to our guests.”

Prices start from Rs 600 for a plate and go up to Rs 1,050.