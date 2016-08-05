Home Cities Hyderabad

Transport department welcomes Cabinet nod for Road Safety Bill

Published: 05th August 2016 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet nod to table Road Safety Bill has brought smiles to traffic and transport officials who have been grappling with a spiraling situation of drunk and underage driving in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to draft of the Road Safety bill which calls for harsher punishment for traffic violators in the country. The bill aims to enforce traffic disciple in the country.

“This is a good move and we hope the harsher punishments for traffic violators will act as a deterrent against drunk driving and minor driving. There exists provisions for up to three years imprisonment for drunk driving and for minor driving even the parents can be penalized. Even pedestrian safety is important and those who cross road while on phone too can be penalized and this will help bring better road discipline,” said A V Ranganath, Traffic DCP,  Hyderabad.

Cyberabad police had reported 4,670 more cases of drunken driving till June this year against same period last year. Police reported 1,289 cases of underage driving  up to June, as against 1,088 cases previous year.

“The Central government’s concern on road safety is appreciable. There should be deterrence to prevent road accidents and road safety violations but at the same the quantum of penalty should not be unreasonable at the same time,“ said B Venkatesharalu, joint transport commissioner, Road Transport Authority. There is a need for such a law, due to growing number of road accidents, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp