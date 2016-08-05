Transport department welcomes Cabinet nod for Road Safety Bill

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet nod to table Road Safety Bill has brought smiles to traffic and transport officials who have been grappling with a spiraling situation of drunk and underage driving in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to draft of the Road Safety bill which calls for harsher punishment for traffic violators in the country. The bill aims to enforce traffic disciple in the country.

“This is a good move and we hope the harsher punishments for traffic violators will act as a deterrent against drunk driving and minor driving. There exists provisions for up to three years imprisonment for drunk driving and for minor driving even the parents can be penalized. Even pedestrian safety is important and those who cross road while on phone too can be penalized and this will help bring better road discipline,” said A V Ranganath, Traffic DCP, Hyderabad.

Cyberabad police had reported 4,670 more cases of drunken driving till June this year against same period last year. Police reported 1,289 cases of underage driving up to June, as against 1,088 cases previous year.

“The Central government’s concern on road safety is appreciable. There should be deterrence to prevent road accidents and road safety violations but at the same the quantum of penalty should not be unreasonable at the same time,“ said B Venkatesharalu, joint transport commissioner, Road Transport Authority. There is a need for such a law, due to growing number of road accidents, he added.