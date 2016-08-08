EAMCET paper leak: NIN research assistant among 2 more held

PTI By

HYDERABAD: Two more persons, including a research assistant working in National Institute of Nutrition, were arrested today by the Telangana CID in connection with the medical EAMCET-II question paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests to ten.

"In the TS EAMCET-II-2016 (medical) entrance examination question paper leak case, two more brokers Shyam Yadav alias Guddu, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, and Athimamula Rama Krishna, a Research Assistant in National Institute of Nutrition, and native of Nizamabad district (in Telangana) were arrested," CID Inspector General of Police Soumya Mishra said in a release.

Yadav is the link between Nishad and Mayank Singh who had allegedly organised a practice camp at Mumbai for eight students with two leaked TS EAMCET-II-2016 (Medical) entrance examination question papers.

"Shyam Yadav collected Rs 60 lakh from four parents of students who attended the camp and from that amount he transferred Rs 50 lakh to Mayank Singh," the officer said.

As per CID, Ramakrishna secured four students from his contact Rajesh and handed over the students to one Dr Gangadhar, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

"Gangadhar took the four students along with two other students to Shridi, where these students were given practice with two leaked TS EAMCET-II-2016 (Medical) entrance examination question papers," she said.

"Efforts are on to apprehend other brokers and accused persons of the question paper leakage," Mishra said.

On July 25, the CID had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

Investigation also revealed that students appearing for TS EAMCET-II-2016 (Medical) examination from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were taken to camps set up in at least at five cities about 2-3 days prior to the exam and were given practice with the leaked copies of two question papers consisting of 320 questions with correct answers, CID had earlier said.

At a review meeting held here on August 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was informed by CID that Delhi turned out to be the centre for the scam and in total 34 brokers conspired to sell the paper and as many as 200 parents were in touch with the brokers to buy question papers.

The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET-II) was conducted on July 9 and the results were declared on July 14. The examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

In the wake of question paper leak, the state government on August 2 announced the cancellation of the EAMCET-II examination, whereas EAMCET-III examination will be held on September 11.