A 'model' to emulate

HYDERABAD: If you want one year of prosperity, grow grain. If you want ten years of prosperity, grow trees. If you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people. Taking inspiration from this Chinese proverb, Sampreeth Reddy Samala founded MUNCafé, an organisation that simulates different United Nations (UN) bodies, in 2010.

In an endeavour to empower students with practical knowledge (apart from academic learning) on some of the vital issues plaguing our world, MUNCafé, on the lines of Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN), held a four-day conference in Hyderabad, from August 12 to 15.

The 6th edition of HMUN 2016, co-produced by MUNCafé and The Harvard International Relations Council, saw eminent speakers address the students.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Vikas Swarup, joint secretary of The Ministry of External Affairs of India and Manjeet Kripalani - co-founder, Gateway House, and others spoke during the event.

The theme for this year is ‘Innovation in Sustainability’. The discussions in this topic range not only from the oft-repeated causes such as environment conservation, climate change, etc., but also to the conflicts raging in the world, the resolution of which would provide a lasting peace which would contribute to the well-being of environment, says Sampreeth.

Started in 2010, MUNCafé now boasts of a network of 250 schools across India, and partnerships with various corporates. Tapping into organisations’ networks for bringing resources is the unique concept of MUNCafé, says Aditya Soma, the CEO, and adds that these conferences give students an idea of how the different arms of UN work.

The supporting organisations contribute actively to our initiative, with FLAME University professors speaking regularly to students on various topics across the world such as the Middle East conflict and other global issues, said Sampreeth.

“The concept is close to our heart. Building networks is vital,” say Sampreeth and Aditya in unison, before signing off.