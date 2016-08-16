Home Cities Hyderabad

A 'model' to emulate

Published: 16th August 2016 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2016 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: If you want one year of prosperity, grow grain. If you want ten years of prosperity, grow trees. If you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people. Taking inspiration from this Chinese proverb, Sampreeth Reddy Samala founded MUNCafé, an organisation that simulates different United Nations (UN) bodies, in 2010.

In an endeavour to empower students with practical knowledge (apart from academic learning) on some of the vital issues plaguing our world, MUNCafé, on the lines of Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN), held a four-day conference in Hyderabad, from August 12 to 15.

The 6th edition of HMUN 2016, co-produced by MUNCafé and The Harvard International Relations Council, saw eminent speakers address the students.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Vikas Swarup, joint secretary of The Ministry of External Affairs of India and Manjeet Kripalani - co-founder, Gateway House, and others spoke during the event.

The theme for this year is ‘Innovation in Sustainability’. The discussions in this topic range not only from the oft-repeated causes such as environment conservation, climate change, etc., but also to the conflicts raging in the world, the resolution of which would provide a lasting peace which would contribute to the well-being of environment, says Sampreeth.

Started in 2010, MUNCafé now boasts of a network of 250 schools across India, and partnerships with various corporates. Tapping into organisations’ networks for bringing resources is the unique concept of MUNCafé, says Aditya Soma, the CEO, and adds that these conferences give students an idea of how the different arms of UN work.

The supporting organisations contribute actively to our initiative, with FLAME University professors speaking regularly to students on various topics across the world such as the Middle East conflict and other global issues, said Sampreeth.

“The concept is close to our heart.  Building networks is vital,” say Sampreeth and Aditya in unison, before signing off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for