HYDERABAD: Telangana CID, which is probing the EAMCET-II question paper leak, today arrested one more broker, taking the total number of arrests in connection with the case to 14.

"In the EAMCET-II 2016 (medical entrance) examination question paper leakage case, one broker Mohit Kumar Singh, belonging to Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested," CID Inspector General of Police Soumya Mishra said in a release.

Mohit Kumar Singh worked as an education consultant at NCR New Delhi. He secured six students through Mukul Jain and they were given practice with the two sets of leaked TS EAMCET-II-2016 (medical) entrance exam question papers during the camp conducted at Kolkata by one Dharma along with others, the senior CID officer said.

"Efforts are on to apprehend the other brokers and accused persons of the question paper leakage," she said.

On July 25, the CID had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair means) Act, 1997, after it found in its preliminary inquiry that there was prima facie a case for registering an FIR.

Investigation also revealed that students appearing for TS EAMCET-II-2016 (Medical) examination from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were taken to camps set up in at least five cities about two to three days prior to the exam and were given practice with the leaked copies of two question papers consisting of 320 questions with correct answers, CID had earlier said.

At a review meeting held here on August 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was informed by CID officials that Delhi turned out to be the centre for leak and there were 34 brokers, who conspired to sell the paper and as many as 200 parents were in touch with the brokers to buy the question papers.

The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET-II) was conducted on July 9 and the results were declared on July 14. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

According to reports, few candidates who got a rank in thousands in Andhra Pradesh EAMCET had got a rank below 500 in Telangana EAMCET-II. In the wake of question paper leakage, Telangana Government on August 2 announced the cancellation of the EAMCET-II examination and EAMCET-III examination will be held on September 11.