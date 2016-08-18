Home Cities Hyderabad

High Court stays land acquisition from farmers for upcoming Green Pharma City

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the notice issued by tahsildar of Kandukur mandal to acquire about 493 acres of land for the purpose of setting up of Green Pharma City project at Meerkhanpet village in Ranga Reddy district.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in a writ petition by Maddi Bharathamma and 16 others of the district seeking directions to the respondent authorities not to pressurise them and disturb their possession and continued agricultural activity in their respective lands.

The petitioners sought the court’s intervention to quash GO Ms  No  45  dated July 22, 2015, issued by the state industries and commerce department by declaring it as illegal, arbitrary and contrary to provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Further, they sought to declare ‘A1 Notice’ issued by the tahsildar notifying an extent of 493 acres in survey    number  112 of  Meerkhanpet village for the purpose of allotting the same to TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) for establishment of Green Pharma city as illegal. Petitioners’ counsel NS Arjun Kumar told the court that the authorities were resorting to forcible acquisition of lands in the name of negotiations with farmers.

On the other hand, the government pleader for revenue submitted that the tahsildar has issued the general notice to receive objections with regard to land acquisition from the willing owners. Even those having assigned lands and others can also tell their objections in this regard.

After hearing both the sides, the judge stayed implementation of the impugned notice.

While posting the matter after two weeks, the judge directed the respondent authorities who included revenue officials to file counter affidavit in the case.

