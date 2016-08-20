Photography exhibition promises exotic pictures

Express Features By

HYDERABAD: Photojournalists don’t just give breaking news pictures to their respective bureaus, their eyes catch what goes largely unseen. And many times the such clicks appear something exotic perfect for the cover of international travel magazines. The photography exhibition organised by Telangana Photojournalists Association at Ravindra Bharathi promises many such opportunities for the viewers. The exhibition will be on till Aug 21.

In all, 580 entries were received out of which 112 were selected and have been put on display. The participants are 82 photojournalists from different parts of Telangana. All of them work for print media. There were different categories that the entries were invited. One can see interesting photographs on state festivals, Telangana agitation, jataras and heritage. For example, in one of the photographs clicked by Hareesh from Warangal shows the reflection of an old fort arch in a human eye.

The brilliance of blue sky is captured in the iris under which stands the silhouette of the arch. The reflection of the eyelashes curtains the frame. Another noteworthy picture is by Srikanth, a photojournalist from the city, who captured a spider on a bike seat.

A few other participants whose works are remarkable are Chitti Babu, Vinay Madapu and G Bhaskar. A photograph of KCR touching water gushing from Krishna pipelines is notable. It appears as if the water were flowing like a soft fabric.