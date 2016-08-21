20-year-old suffering from rare genetic Liver disease, transplanted with a Liver in Hyderabad

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Cadaver Liver transplantation was performed on a 20-year-old B Tech student suffering from rare liver disease, Wilson disease, at Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad. While private hospitals quoted around Rs 30 lakhs for the surgery to be performed, the transplantation was performed free of cost at the government hospital in Telangana.

The patient, S Kavya, was admitted at end stage liver failure. After around 11-hour long successful surgery on August 5 by team of 20-doctors, she was discharged on August 18.

In patients who suffer from Wilson disease, which is a autosomal recessive genetic disorder, there will be issues with copper excretion mechanism. Due to this, copper accumulates in cornea of eyes, liver,brain. Resulting in liver disease, neurological problems, according to a press note.

The organs which get affected affected do not function normally as excess deposits of copper damages tissues, according to a press note.

Though Kavya, who is from Hyderabad, was receiving Penicillamine and Zinc therapy for the last 13-years, there was no improvement. She gradually developed abnormality in gait, and not able to execute fine movements. Her father who attends a small time job in a chit fund company

Dr CH Madhusudhan, head of surgical gastroenterology department at OGH, said that they performed cadaver liver transplantation with support from Telangana government.

“The patient has recovered and discharged on August 18,” said Dr Madhusudhan, who lead a team of 20-doctors.

Organ donor:

The Liver which was transplanted to Kavya was taken from a 40-year brain dead donor, Sura Srinivas, from Mahbubnagar district, Telangana.

He met with an accident and was declared brain dead.His family members were counseled and organs were retrieved.

Disease common in consanguinity marriages:

Dr Madhusudhan said that Wilson Disease is a rare inherited disease and common in consanguinity marriages-where partners share kinship by blood. This was the case with Kavya's parents who have three children. Of the three, two are effected with the disease.

Kavya's sister too has the disease:

Her younger sister who is 14-year-old, Gauthami, is also suffering from the genetic disorder.