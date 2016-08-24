Mother seeks Ramya Act to punish drunk drivers

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: While some mediapersons were watching Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shower gifts and praise on Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, a mother who lost her daughter in an accident was fighting back her tears.

Pammi Radhika, who lost her 10-year-old child Ramya, her father-in-law and her brother-in-law in a road accident on July 1, took a minute to gain composure before addressing the media here on Tuesday.

“There is an urgent need to introduce Ramya Act,” she said. “There is a need to bring in this Act so that people will think a million times before drinking and sitting behind the wheel,” she said, taking a deep breath. She broke her thigh bone that has been fixed with a rod and this currently confines her to the bed. She also had to undergo plastic surgery on her face.

“The Act will definitely change the way society looks at drinking and driving. Even after July 1, a number of drunken driving cases have been reported. Only yesterday, one case was reported in Medak. For this to stop, an Act with strict laws and punishment needs to be in place,” she said.Provisions like striking at social status of the person who breaks the law, compulsory counselling for parents and courses in case they break the law are some of her suggestions. She also pleaded that schools and academic institutions observe silence for two minutes, on Wednesday if they were willing to support her. The family has received `12 lakh from the Telangana government till now. But for Radhika, there are other things that matter. “No one knows anything about the students who committed this crime. They have to know what it feels like to lose one’s loved ones,” she said.