Home Cities Hyderabad

Mother seeks Ramya Act to punish drunk drivers

Striking at social status of law breakers, counselling for parents and programmes in case they flout law are some of her suggestions

Published: 24th August 2016 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2016 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: While some mediapersons were watching Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu shower gifts and praise on Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, a mother who lost her daughter in an accident was fighting back her tears.

Pammi Radhika, who lost her 10-year-old child Ramya, her father-in-law and her brother-in-law in a road accident on July 1, took a minute to gain composure before addressing the media here on Tuesday.

“There is an urgent need to introduce Ramya Act,” she said. “There is a need to bring in this Act so that people will think a million times before drinking and sitting behind the wheel,” she said, taking a deep breath. She broke her thigh bone that has been fixed with a rod and this currently confines her to the bed. She also had to undergo plastic surgery on her face.  

 “The Act will definitely change the way society looks at drinking and driving. Even after July 1, a number of drunken driving cases have been reported. Only yesterday, one case was reported in Medak. For this to stop, an Act with strict laws and punishment needs to be in place,” she said.Provisions like striking at social status of the person who breaks the law, compulsory counselling for parents and courses in case they break the law are some of her suggestions.  She also pleaded that schools and academic institutions observe silence for two minutes, on Wednesday if they were willing to support her. The family has received `12 lakh from the Telangana government till now. But for Radhika, there are other things that matter. “No one knows anything about the students who committed this crime. They have to know what it feels like to lose one’s loved ones,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp