Young Harshita still waits for a liver, parents ask for euthanasia

HYDERABAD: Little over a month after her parents put her in the spotlight by asking that the 12-year-old N Harshita be euthanised, the child continues to undergo treatment at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills and is still waiting for a liver so that a transplantation can be done.

On July 14, her parents approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with a petition seeking intervention in his daughter’s case. Harshita is suffering from jaundice and doctors had informed her parents that she required a liver transplantation. N Ramachandra Reddy had then said that his daughter would not live beyond a week without treatment and her mother N Shyamala requested authorities to give them permission to kill the girl since they could not afford the cost of transplantation.

The parents had claimed then that hospitals asked `21 lakh to be deposited towards the treatment. Ramachandra works at a sweet shop and Shyamala is a home maker. They have a son who goes to school. The family could not afford the treatment and decided to approach the SHRC instead. The state government stepped in to assist the family.

Since then Harshita has been treated for a chest infection. Doctors have also asked Ramachandra Reddy to lose 10 kgs so that he may be able to be donate part of his liver to the girl.

The case, however, raises questions on the level of awareness about the State’s Aarogyasri Scheme which covers the cost of medical treatments, including liver transplantation.

“As it was a major surgery, I thought it was not included under the scheme,” he said. As the family could not afford the treatment and were unaware that it could be covered by the state, it approached the SHRC.When asked if his daughter now knew she was not on death’s bed as the family had claimed in July, Ramachandra Reddy said that they were boosting her confidence levels and ensuring she was not disturbed.