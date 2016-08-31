Home Cities Hyderabad

Eight killed after a ghastly collision near toll gate near Hyderabad

Published: 31st August 2016 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2016 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Eight persons were killed in a ghastly accident on Outer Ring Road near here, police said on Wednesday.

A Tavera was crushed between two vehicles due to a collision at a toll gate late Tuesday night at Suthariguda in Medchal mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The accident occurred when the Tavera stopped to pay toll and a DCM hit it from rear side. Such was the impact of the collision that the Tavera was completely crushed between DCM and a 18-tyre heavy truck waiting ahead of it.

Eight of the nine occupants of the car were killed on the spot while another person was injured.

The deceased, all members of one family, were coming to Hyderabad from Sadashivpet in Medak district to attend a marriage.

Police said the DCM driver failed to notice Tavera at toll gate due to darkness which led to the accident.

Of the deceased, seven have been identified as Akheel, 19, Imroz, 25, Sakhavath, 30, Irfan, 18, Feroz, 22, Nishad, 24, Akbar, 28. The driver of the vehicle was yet to be identified.

