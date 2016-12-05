Four youngsters charred to death on Hyderabad ORR as their car erupts in flames

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four youngsters, all friends, were charred to death when the Alto car in which they were traveling hit a divider and caught fire at Outer Ring Road here, in the wee hours of Monday.



According to Hayathnagar police, the deceased have been identified as Shashidhar of Bellampalli, Srikanth and Siva Krishna of Parkal and Raju of Narsakkapalli. They were the partners of Amrutha Multi-Speciality Hospital located at Hanamkoda.

According to sources, they were dropping their friend Bhaskar at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad in a car (TS 03 EL 6551), as he was leaving for Coimbatore.

While returning to home at around 4.30 AM, the over speeding car lost control near the toll plaza on ORR at Pedda Amberpet in the Hyderabad city. It then climbed the road divider on the right side, later moved fast some distance and hit a parapet.



"When the car was moving on divider, blazes erupted and the car was gutted in fire. The four persons were charred to death, on the spot," eye witnesses said.



"A case has been booked and probe is on," said Hayathnagar police inspector J Narender Goud.

According to the police, all the victims were in the age group of 25-28 years. The car was registered in the name of one Sandela Rajeshwari of Parkal.