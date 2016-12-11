HYDERABAD: It was start of a long weekend on Saturday and there was absolutely nothing for anyone to cheer about. In fact, a second Saturday of the month has become a word common man dreads. To add salt to the wound, comes a government holiday on Monday. On the other hand, for bank employees, it surely is a much awaited break during the times of demonetisation.



While banks are following their own rules with respect to the amount in cash a customer cam withdraw, a three-day shut down of banks and subsequent closure of ATM kiosks (whichever is operational) is nothing less than a double whammy. Banks are to be shut on Monday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.



“I went to the bank on Wednesday expecting that they will give me `10,000. But I got only `4,000 after standing for an hour. I am just not going to go out or spend any money this weekend,” said Pooja Vijai, manager of a chain of pre-schools.



It is not so easy to survive on cashless transactions or digital money, rued a young Rishab Kumar.

“A few cousins are coming for dinner tonight and we wanted to eat out. We have no cash and the restaurant we ordered food from in Secunderabad is charging `180 over the bill amount. That is plain ridiculous. We argued about how he is not eligible to charge, but it was of no use. From where will I get cash of `2,000? ATMs in my area have been shut for a month now,” he expressed, adding that it is going to be a task finding food for a reasonable amount.



Ravali, who works as a house help and a maid in a local school shared survival is going to be tough.

“The last time I withdrew money was last month as I cannot afford to stand in long queues. I will lose my salary if I do that. There is little money left from the monthly payments I received last week. I cook non vegetarian every Sunday. However, this week, I am glad we have enough rice for the next four days,” she laughed. She added they are now used to this cashless situation.