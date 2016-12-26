Doctorate to be conferred on SRK today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s presence is expected to add some glamour to the sixth convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) that will be held on Monday. The varsity is conferring a doctorate upon the Dear Zindagi star.

Apart from presenting degrees to about 48,000 students, the university will also be awarding Honorius Causa to Shahrukh as well as to the founder of the Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf for their extraordinary contribution to the promotion of Urdu language and culture. Saraf is a known Urdu aficionado. President Pranab Mukherjee will confer the doctorates.

About 2,885 graduates and postgraduates and 276 MPhil and PhD students from across disciplines will receive their degrees from the President. Meanwhile, 44,235 graduates and postgraduates of the distance education programmes will be given degrees in absentia.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Zafar Younus Sareshwala will preside over the event. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali with also attend.