HYDERABAD: When someone says ‘let’s go on a lake eco-safari’, it is common to imagine a bus ride to the outskirts, a walk through a relatively thick jungle, where you can hear the stream of water flowing and then stop at the lake bed. For those with a slightly wilder imagination, you’d probably think that you can put your feet into the water and spot some fast moving fishes.

So, when the US Consulate sponsored this lake eco-safari guided by 29-year-old Arun Krishnamurthy at 6:45 am on Sunday, it seemed exciting. The excitement, however, was shortlived, as we realised that none of the lakes seemed like what we read about or had seen a few years ago. Starting from Punjagutta where fifteen odd people gathered, the first stop was Madinaguda Lake. Arun begins in the bus, “This is the first time we are conducting an ecological lake safari. We drive past lakes and not notice them. We want you to see the real state of these left over water bodies as we have been cleaning them for the past few years.”

The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) was founded by Arun and works with the idea of community conservation on many things related to the environment.

Arun, who was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh and grew up around a lake in Chennai, feels strongly for them. “I saw it transform from something that loves you to something that can destroy you and it is our doing,” he tells us.

While the government has a framework in place to improve the condition of lakes in the city, Arun informs that it is only on paper and that there is a large gap between what is there on paper and reality, and EFI aims to address that larger gap.

In the next twenty minutes, the bus reached Madinaguda Lake in the Serilingampally area. A row of steps lead to a lot of garbage and buried under a vast space of water hyacinth, was the Madinaguda Lake. “Most of our lakes are under a weight-loss programme right now. This lake was eight times its size,” jokes Arun and goes on to explain, “The beauty of Hyderabad’s lakes is that they are all connected. The stretch from Miyapur to Kondapur is one where there used to be many lakes. Then the Kukatpally to Lingampally stretch is called Patancheruvu which was actually a lake. But now there are either buildings on lakes or they are filled with water hyacinth.”

All those small channels that sewage flows through, what we call nalas are all channels that lakes used to flow through. “They are not for sewage?” asks one who was part of the safari. Arun points to the dump flowing through the sewage and says, “This is us. People who are living in this area, in the tall buildings that we see here, are all educated and as aware as we are. But they are not in a position to connect their immediate problems to this.”

A White Egret flies by and Arun says had the lake been greener, it would have been home for 17 other species. “We choked the lake and destroyed the lake’s eco system,” he laments and ushers the group to the bus.

The next stop was Gangaram Cheruvu, which was also filled with hyacinth. “It sucks out the lake’s oxygen content. It is an indication that there is a presence of heavy metals in the water. This is lake cancer. Even if we manually remove it in 10 days, it will sprout back in the same time,” explains Arun.

How does it happen? “Construction debris is dumped here, followed by garbage. We are standing on the lake’s ridge. There is a road on the catchment area. We have encroached the area of the lake. There is no water flowing and hence they dry up,” explains Arun who is interrupted. “I work in the real estate and GHMC has a rule that nothing can be built over a water body,” says one person from the group. Arun smiles and justifies, “We do not understand the geography of a lake. This is a water body, that’s all. But where will the water flow from and through? Where is the inlet and the outlet? When we block all of this, the lake will die. We are only thinking of this compounded water body.”

We then move on to Miyapur, which is in an equally appalling state, but did have some water in it. The inlet has a building constructed over it and is stuck with garbage.

But the final one, the Kapra Lake in Sainikpuri provides a glimmer of hope – it is the lake EFI has been cleaning since 2007. After cleaning it 19 times, there is a good amount water, hyacinth lies on the ground all dried up and can be used for fibre. We could also spot a few birds and a man catching fish. It is surrounded by buildings. “This is the prime spot for Ganesh immersion. But after cleaning it regularly, we are able to bring in some of the lake’s bio-diversity,” shares Arun. While cleaning, EFI tries to create an inner bund and an outer bund and then the lake. Between the inner bund and the outer bund there will be water where people can dump their trash and can be cleaned regularly.

“The bund will not be concrete because the shore birds need nesting spots, turtles would crawl up and nest and that will be taken into consideration. Plants that belong to this particular terrain will be brought back through native species plantation. The soil structure also changes. This implies your geology changes, water changes and plants also change,” he elaborates.

On a parting note he goes back to EFI’s aim. “We can clean a lake in a matter of 45 days with machines. But we need people to understand the cycle and the way we are on the road to our own destruction. We want people to come forward and join hands with us,” he says.

LEssons from the Safari

A lake is not just a water body but is an eco system in itself.

Most lakes in the city have turned into defecation sites and dumpyards. Similar to a forest, a lake too has a core and a buffer zone. Water flows and gets collected in low-lying areas. There is an inlet, an outlet, a catchment area and then the lake. While we are drying up lakes and building over them, we are laying roads and blocking flow of water.

The inlets that sewage flows through at various points in the city are actually inlets and oulets of water for the lakes. We now call them nalas and use them as dumpyards.

Lakes are also home to a number of different species of birds. Their number is now reduced to as few as two and the most common ones you can spot on most of the lakes are the White Egret and the Water Fowl.

Fifteen years ago, we never thought that we would pay for water. But now, we are. Delhi is paying for fresh air and investing in air purifiers. We willsoon reach that stage if we don’t act fast. We are sowing seeds for our own cancer.

We need to tie up with schools and local communities and talk about conservation of our lakes. It must be our responsibility.

Schools, individuals, corporates and student groups can come forward and join hands to spread awareness and clean up these dying water bodies.

Rising concerns

“GHMC rules say that there should be no construction on a pond or a lake. But that is where our logic ends. We do not understand that the lake has a buffer, a catchment area, an inlet and an outlet. They are thinking of a compounded water body. Steps on the lake side demarcate a boundary. Roads are constructed on the catchment area. So water doesn’t flow. No water for two summers and the lake dries up,”

“Chennai flood was man made disaster, not a natural one. We could drain out the water into the Bay of Bengal. If a 50 cm rainfall strikes Hyderabad, all channels are blocked. The city will drown.”

founder, EFI.Connect with EFI at www.facebook.com/indiaenvironment