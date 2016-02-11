HYDERABAD: A month after the spate of deer deaths on the campus of the University of Hyderabad, another spotted deer was found dead on Tuesday. It was chased and bitten by dogs, and it died of shock.

In January, two deers were killed by dogs and the meat of another deer was found at TS Sports Authority’s rifle shooting range.

According to varsity officials, the 3-year-old deer was chased and bitten by dogs and it was found dead on Tuesday evening.

University’s chief security officer TV Rao said the menace of dogs troubling the wild animals on the campus was on the rise and needed to be ended.

Forest department officials said the deer was found dead behind the boys hostel. “They stray into places such as the area behind the boys hostel where water is available, and dogs chase them,” an official explained.