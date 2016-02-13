HYDERABAD: Newly-elected city mayor Bonthu Rammohan and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin assumed office in their respective chambers at the head office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Friday in the presence of deputy chief minister Mahmood Ali.

Speaking to mediaperson, the mayor and the deputy mayor said that they would work as servants of the city with the main objective of developing Greater Hyderabad as ‘Bangaru Hyderabad’ on the lines of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ as per the wishes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Currently, Greater Hyderabad is faced with various civic problems such as poor sanitation, drinking water scarcity, traffic snarls, bad roads, inadequate number of storm water drains and water reservoirs.

With the chief minister already announcing road map for developing Hyderabad on a par with international cities, all the corporators and officials will strive hard to meet the objectives of the chief minister by implementing the projects in a phased manner. “Our ultimate aim is all-round development of the city. All the projects announced by the chief minister will be executed expeditiously,” Rammohan said, adding that a meeting with officials would soon be followed by the general body meeting.

Traffic problems would be addressed by taking up the construction of multi-level flyovers, grade separators and elevated long expressways.

The popular `5 meal scheme would be extended to 50 more centres in the city. Requests are coming from local MLAs and others to establish such centres in their constituencies. Such centres would be established wherever suitable places are available, the mayor added.

Baba Fasiuddin pledged that he would give top priority to redressal of grievances and would focus his attention on implementation of the city development plan prepared by the chief minister and minister KT Rama Rao. Fasiuddin said the city was beset with several problems and sought the support of people to develop Greater Hyderabad.