HYDERABAD: The body of sepoy Mushtaq Ahmed, who laid his life in Siachen incident a few days ago, would be reaching the Old Airport at Begumpet here on Monday around 2 pm by a special IAF aircraft from New Delhi. Senior Army and civil officers and other dignitaries will pay homage to the late sepoy by laying a wreath.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the body would be flown to Nandyal in Kurnool district by an IAF helicopter from where it would be taken to his native Parnapalle by road for the final rites, either on Monday or day after. Full military honours would be accorded at Nandyal and at his native village before the burial.