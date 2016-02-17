HYDERABAD: Mani Shankar Aiyar, Member of Parliament, will be in the city with other panelists Parmit Chadha, CEO - Corporate Strategy, GMR for a panel Dialogue ‘Re-Imagining Leadership - A Dialogue with Leaders who Matter’ will take place at Woxsen School Business on Friday from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The panel discussion is third among the many lined up under Leadership Series by Woxsen.

The audience will get to hear the views on the leadership imperatives for business success from some of the most dynamic leaders, experts and visionaries who have carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

“In keeping with our mission, we invite distinguished leaders and management experts from various walks of life such as CEOs of International Corporations, renowned business leaders and change makers to interact with our students, added Veen Pula, promoter and founder of Woxsen.

Those who wish to attend, call 040-44448888 for the invitation.