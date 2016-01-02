Home Cities Hyderabad

New Year's Resolution: Acts of Kindness

Published: 02nd January 2016

HYDERABAD: As we ring in the New Year, say this to yourself:  I make a commitment never to gossip, Judge or bad mouth about anyone because I understand that we are all on our own unique journey, and we are all a creation of the same source.

Good, bad,right, wrong is just a perception and point of view. I will speak highly and good about people if I talk about others. Each one of us have our own strengths and weaknesses. Be awesome, no matter how others may treat you. Extend acts of kindness, asking for nothing in return. You are already connected to those you want in your life.

NEWA.jpgBut if  you are on the other side of the coin. If your source of entertainment is putting people down, mocking at them, looking down on them, believe me, you are actually relieving the emptiness, insecurities and low self-esteem within yourself, which never really does, because the only time you want to make fun of people, or make them feel inferior is when you have no respect for yourself. Statements intended to bring someone down, negative in nature, judgmental and demotivating are absolutely the speakers own stuff, something they are dealing with(envy, anger, guilt, fear, jealousy, helplessness, self criticism), it is nothing to do with you.

Check the very moment when you are about to mock someone. It will always be a moment of your own insecurities and somewhere you are determining a two way traffic, you are indicating the Universe, how you want to be treated and you get caught in a loop where you hurt people and people hurt you back and on and on and on. People hurt further thinking they will be relieved of the pain and they hurt themselves deeper somewhere and the circle goes on. Choose to break this pattern if you were hurt. Neutralize the pain by healing it. Not by trying to give it to someone else. For your pain remains with you and the pain you give them also gets multiplied between you and the other person. You keep creating karmic debris, which can take innumerous lifetimes or may be forever to clear.

It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.

(The author runs a spiritual healing centre Energy Matrix in the city.)

Serve and thou shall be served — Ralph Waldo Emerson

