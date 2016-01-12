HYDERABAD: It is always a tough job for the customs officials to stop smuggling of gold. The smugglers are so innovative they change the tactics each time. Some times they will swallow the yellow metal, sometimes hide it in rectum or in the shoes. It is a game of hide-and-seek between the runner and the sentry.

After sneaking in the yellow metal in the form of bars, parts of electronic gadgets, aluminium coated cable wires and even in undergarments, the smugglers have found a new way to hoodwink the customs officials. This time they have found a new way - to powder the gold and mix it with talcum powder!