HYDERABAD: A total of 2,969 nominations were filed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, with Sunday being the last day for filing. While a total of 698 nominations were filed by TRS candidates, 506 were filed by TDP, 501 by Congress, 308 by BJP, 29 by CPM, 28 by CPI, and 683 by independent candidates.

A total of 1,704 nominations were filed on Sunday alone.

As almost all parties took a long time to decide on the candidates, more than one contestant filed nomination from the same party in most of the wards. As part B Forms can be submitted till January 21 which is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, parties have instructed contestants to file nominations without B Forms. Filled nominations will be examined on Monday.

GHMC’s directive to banks:

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority B Janardhan Reddy on Sunday appealed to bank officials to furnish the payment transactions of the contesting candidates, in order to curb expenditure through various means of publicity.

“Banks must furnish the details of withdrawals and deposits of more than `10 lakh a day to the election authority of GHMC. The transactions of not just contesting candidates but also their family members may be furnished,” said a press release from GHMC commissioner.