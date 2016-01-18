Home Cities Hyderabad

'Heavy Traffic, Pollution Major Problems in Alwal'

Published: 18th January 2016

There is an urgent need to widen the Rajiv Rahadari as the vehicular traffic on the Patny-Tirmulagiri-Alwal Road has become a major problem. It is taking hours to reach Patny from Alwal. The road was laid when the population in Alwal and surrounding areas was 30,000. Now the population is more than three lakh but the same road exists.

hea.jpgIn the past, some leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, had promised widening of the road and construction of a flyover on the stretch to ease traffic. But nothing has happened. We want the municipal corporators to be elected from these areas to focus on this issue as residents of about 220 colonies in Alwal and surrounding areas are severely hit by the heavy traffic on Rajiv Rahadari.

Another serious problem which needs to be addressed is pollution. The ground water in the area has been contaminated in the absence of a proper drainage and sewerage system. The sewage coming from the colonies is directly dumped into the lakes. As a result, beautiful lakes like RK Puram Lake, Chinna Rayuni Cheruvu and Kotha Cheruvu  have become completely polluted. They have also become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. All the colonies in Alwal, RK Puram and Kapra areas are suffering  mosquito menace and the bad odour emanating from these contaminated lakes.

Corporators representing these areas do not even notice these problems. They are busy with politics and serve their self-interests. Even basic amenities like bus shelters and footpaths are not available today in the area which only shows how poor the performance of GHMC official machinery and local leaders has been. Many corporators feel that their elected position is like an entrance examination to contest in future as an MLA or MP and do not have any idea about the responsibility and dignity associated with the position. We want the contestants and political parties to address these issues at least this time.

