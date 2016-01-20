Home Cities Hyderabad

FGG Releases People's Manifesto

HYDERABAD:  With elections to the GHMC round the corner, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) released a people’s manifesto and appealed to all political parties to go by it so that civic issues can be addressed. 

FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said here on Tuesday that among other things, Members of ward committees should be nominated from local NGOs, mahila mandals, welfare associations, senior citizens, etc.  Area sabhas and ward committees should meet regularly and the secretary concerned be made responsible for regular conduct of meetings. The ward committees should discuss the works proposed to be taken up with funds provided to the corporator.

FGG also demands that a new GHMC Act be brought in as the present GHMC Act of 1955 needs extensive amendments.

Just like the Grama Panchayat Act, there should be one municipal Act for the entire state, Reddy added.

People’s Manifesto

■ Supply of 100 litres of potable water per person

■ Wide and smooth roads with footpaths free of encroachment

■ Effective drainage system

■ Steps to control mosquitoes, pigs and stray dogs

■ A park, playground and good lighting system

■ Assessment of property tax on scientific basis.

■ Halt to regularisation of illegal layouts

■ Integrated transport system with RTC, MMTS and Metro Rail

■ Integrated slum development with separate funds

■ Development of Hussainsagar and Musi as tourist spots

