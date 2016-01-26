A 16-verse Poem as an Ode to Mother India

JS Ifthekhar By

HYDERABAD:

Wonder how the first Republic Day of India was celebrated in Hyderabad in 1950?

No prizes for guessing. The historic event was observed in Public Gardens with the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, in attendance. Of course by then he was no longer a monarch but officiated as ‘Raj Pramukh’ while MK Vellodi, a senior civil servant, was the chief minister. The last Asaf Jahi ruler did not merely participate in the celebrations but also wrote a poem singing paeans of Independent India and welcoming the change taking place.

But not many are aware of this fact and the efforts made by the Nizam to get his poem published in a national English newspaper. Though an absolute ruler, the Nizam did not get into depression when he lost his monarchy and the Hyderabad State was finally merged into the Indian Union.

On the contrary he visualised the changes brought about the dawn of Independence and quickly adapted to the shifting scenario.

“He did not brood over his lost glory but welcomed the change wholeheartedly”, says Dr. Syed Dawood Ashraf, a researcher who has collected the Persian poem and its English translation from agovernment file preserved in the AP State Achieves and Research Institute.

A poet of no mean repute, Osman Ali Khan, gave vent to his thoughts on significance of India becoming a Republic through a Persian poem. Soon after the official festivities were over, he rushed to his King Kothi palace and got engrossed in composing a ‘Nazm’, a genre of poetry. Words flew thick and fast and in no time he penned a 16-verse poem rejoicing the turning of India into a Republic. The Persian poem was later rendered into English by Sir Nizamat Jung, a former minister. Some of the verses are: What splendour for our eyes - suspicious, fair

What fragrance wafted on the morning air..

The tidings from Delhi’s walls rang wide Brought solace to all hearts, and joy and pride...

The poem clearly shows how the Nizam accepted the changed reality anddid not hesitate to join the mainstream”, says Dr Ashraf, who hasauthored several books on the Nizam.

The poem and the correspondence exchanged with the then chief ministerare available in the records of Andhra Pradesh State Achieves and Research Institute. Without losing time, the Nizam sent an Englishtranslation of his Persian poem to Vellodi’s residence in Bolarum with a request to forward it to ‘higher authorities’ in Delhi.

“I would like this poem to be published in English papers in India incommemoration of that historic declaration as it was an unique eventin the annals of India,” the Nizam wrote to Vellodi.

The latter felt the sentiments mentioned the poem were ‘worthy’ of the occasion andimmediately forwarded it to VP Menon, secretary, ministry of states, Delhi, with a request to bring it to the notice of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru is stated to have suggested the publication of the original Persian poem along with its English translation.

Sadly the records doesn’t contain any information about when and in which newspaper the poem was published.