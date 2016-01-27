HYDERABAD: Hyderabad ki Awaz is loud and clear. With GHMC elections round the corner, people have got their priorities right and made it clear that they will vote for candidates who have local agenda as their preferred agenda and that their priority is basic necessities, not the show-off luxuries or the unwanted freebies.

‘Awaz Do, Hyderabad’, a project which aims to make people set the election agenda instead of political parties, has reached out to over 12,000 voters across Greater Hyderabad in the last week.

According to their first weekly report, a staggering 68.4 per cent said that they would vote based on the agenda, 24.9 pc said that they would vote for their favourite parties and the remaining said that they would go either for None of the Above (NOTA) option or they would not vote at all.

“Over the last one week or so, we have reached thousands of voters across GHMC region and people voiced their concerns. The voters want representatives who can deliver and deliver only those things that they want, and not according to the whims and fancies of politicians and political parties,” Hari Kasula, a US-based strategist and part of Awaz Do, said.

The report also gave an insight into issues that are bothering the Hyderabadis. The number one issue is scarcity of water (34 pc), followed by poorly-maintained roads (23 pc), illness caused because of open drains (19 pc ) and uncollected garbage (6 pc).

Another issue that the report touched upon is the importance of people coming out to vote. Nearly 83 pc said that it’s their vote in the civic poll that would matter the most in solving problems, 10.8 pc said that voting was not at all important and the remaining played safe by choosing the ‘Can’t Say’ option.

Coming to the corporators’ response when they face questions from locals, nearly 40 pc were able to give a prompt reply, 25.3 pc gave lukewarm response and 34.8 pc times they give no reply.

When it comes to the most disliked things about this election, the way parties give the ticket to contestants, over-publicity and disruption caused because of it in day-to-day life, missing names of voters from lists in spite of submission of documentation have topped the list.

Launched on January 15 by Pramanya Strategy, an international political research and strategy organisation,, the project provides an easily accessible platform that proactively involves the public in highlighting their community issues and outlining their local issues agenda for the upcoming GHMC elections. It uses social media and tele-calling solutions along with one-on-one interactions to motivate the public.