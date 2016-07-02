HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said his party would provide legal aid to the five youth arrested by the NIA for allegedly planning terror strikes in the city. Meanwhile, he made it clear that the party doesn’t support terrorism. Asad said the family members of the youth had met him and claimed that the youth were innocent. The Hyderabad MP said he has urged a lawyer to provide legal help to the accused.

“If they are innocent, we will fight. We will not keep quiet,” Owaisi said while addressing a gathering at the historic Mecca Masjid on the occasion of ‘Jumatul Vida’ or the last Friday of Ramadan.

On the occasion, Asad also urged Muslim parents to teach their children the true form of non-violent and tolerant Islam so they don’t have to learn the form of violent Islam available on Internet.

The MIM chief exuded confidence that the Islamic State would be defeated soon and that any elements wanting to harm the country would be dealt a body blow. “Insha Allah! Islamic State would be defeated soon,” he said drawing huge applause from the namazis.

Seeking justice for the youths arrested in the Malegaon and Mecca Masjid blast cases, Owaisi said, “I would fight for justice to people who have not been given just treatment by our judiciary.”

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asad said he need not prove his patriotism to people who think their form of patriotism is what India needs.