HYDERABAD: Priority of the patients who have almost lost their vision in one eye after surgery at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Hyderabad, is getting back clear eye sight. At least two of them are suffering from cataract in other eye too and the thought of getting it operated for clear vision petrifies them as they are worried to lose complete vision.

The patients and their attendants are in catch-22 situation as they said without vision they cannot take care of themselves and have to be dependent on others, but on the other hand they are frightened to get cataract removed in other eye, apart from the one which is infected now.

On June 30, 13 patients who were operated at the eye hospital for cataract, got infection in one eye. Five of their would lose their vision, while remaining recovered. Doctors of the hospital said the

Ringer Lactate used to wash eyes during surgery was infected with Klebsiella bacteria. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

“When I went to a private hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, I was suggested to get both eyes operated as both of them had cataract.

Up on advise, I visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to get an eye operated though I was still able to see and read using spectacles. But now the eye is clouded. I am scared of getting another eye operated.

What if I lose vision in another eye too?,” said Prabhavathi(58), one of the five patients whose vision is critical.

The patient added that she used to eke out livelihood by working as labour and in the present condition she cannot. Prabhavathi said that she cannot rely on her sister or others for a long time.

G Srinivas, whose father-in-law Manikyam (70), another patient whose vision in one eye is critical, said that the elderly man is apprehensive to get cataract removed from other eye, apart from the one which is operated and infected.

“He is worried he will lose complete vision. His only wish is to get back clear sight, the way it was so that he can see us all till he is alive,” said Srinivas.

The patients complained of slight pain and said that condition of their eye did not improve at least till Thursday evening. Officials from the Telangana Health and Family Welfare department said that if need be, the patients will be provided with treatment in other hospitals.