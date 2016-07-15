Custom officials nab Kenyans with 1.5 kg gold

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Customs officials on Thursday detained two Kenyan nationals for possessing gold illegally when they arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the city. Custom officials seized 1.5 kg gold worth `54 lakh from two passengers.

According to sources, two Kenyan passengers arrived at the RGIA on Thursday morning from Dubai possessing gold, which were in bars. The passengers were carrying the gold without paying any duty.

During the regular check, the passengers were asked by the custom officials carrying any valuables without paying duty taxes. As the passengers were on their way to the exit, the custom officials suspected the Kenyans and scanned them thoroughly.

In searches, the custom officials found huge gold bars weighing 1.5 kg worth of `45 lakh.

Custom officials registered cases on Kenyan passengers for possessing gold without paying duty taxes.

It was revealed that the passengers received gold from an unknown person in Dubai and were directed to hand over to a person, waiting outside the RGIA, Hyderabad. For this, the Kenyans were allegedly offered commission.

The custom officials suspect that a gang of gold smugglers based in Dubai might be involved in transporting gold to the city by offering commission to passengers coming from Dubai to Hyderabad for illegal transport of gold.