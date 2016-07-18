HYDERABAD: Facing a fund crunch for taking up engineering works in twin cities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to seek Rs 1,875 crore from the Centre under the XIV Finance Commission for the period 2016-17 to 2019-20.

With the GHMC general body meeting according approval to the proposals, the civic body will soon recommend to the State government for taking up the funds under the XIV Finance Commission.

The funds sought by GHMC is for various projects such as remodelling and construction of stormwater drains, construction of flyovers, Road over Bridges (RoBs) and Road under Bridges (RuBs) that have been planned under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The projects also include protection of lakes and tanks, traffic and transportation for which funds have been sought.

For the next four years, GHMC has sought Rs 130 crore for remodelling and construction of stormwater drains under Town-wide sullage drain project as per city sanitation plan, Rs 1,036 crore for construction of flyovers, RoBs and RuBs, Rs 218 crore for major link roads and corridors, Rs 310 crore for protection of water bodies by taking up chain link fencing, Rs 140 crore for traffic and transportation for improvements of urban traffic system, ITS for Traffic Management System and Rs 41 crore for switching to energy saving LED lighting.

For 2016-17 financial year, GHMC has sought Rs 633.16 crore funds, Rs 378.12 crore for 2017-18 , Rs 414.65 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 449.07 crore for 2019-20.

The GHMC has proposed constructionm of SWD from Kapra Cheruvu to Nagaram Cheruvu (Rs 25 crore), construction of SWD and sewer lines in LB Nagar (Rs 37 crore), remodelling of Mugha ka Nala (Rs 3 crore), remodelling of Murkinala at Hashamabad (Rs 4.55 crore), remodelling of Murkinala at Maohammed Nagar, Falaknuma (Rs 1.80 crore), construction of box drain from Lalithabagh to electric substation, Yakutpura (Rs 18 crore), construction of box drain from Durganagar cross roads to Pallecheruvu (Rs 10 crore) and improvement of SWD at Gaganpahad cheruvu and Pathikunta (Rs 40 crore).