HYDERABAD: Satyaprasad Yachendra has been to the Himalayas twenty-five times and yet he feels an insatiable urge to embrace the sublime mountains again and again. The mystic powers of the mountains have made an indelible mark on his mind and heart and thus taking pictures of the same has become a passion for him.The series of photograph, titled ‘The magic light on mystic landscapes’ presently on display at Kalakriti Art Gallery belong to his visits to the Himalayas and surrounding areas. Satyaprasad excels in extracting the spiritual, transcendental and divine essence of the place and transforming /recreating it onto his medium of expression with an unsurpassable prowess and strength. The wide expanses brought forth through the photographs look untouched by any kind of intrusion. There is an undercurrent of peace, calm and serene Godliness that binds all the photographs together in a single thread or rhythm.

The photographer believes that the Himalayas look different to him each time he visits them, it is not that they keep changing, but he believes that his changing vision and perspective towards life, makes the mountains look anew. He also believes that the gigantic and over powering Himalayas are a means through which he unravels his latent and subconscious self. The Himalayas help him to connect to his inner self and open doors that lead towards spiritual and cosmic realizations. His passion for the Himalayas is undivided and extremely strong, hence he refrains himself from photographing anything else but the Himalayas.

Some of the photographs from Tisomoriri lake, Ladakh have a tranquillising aroma that reaches out and overwhelms the viewers immediately. The lake looks as if painted by an artist, very surreal and purely divine. These photographs exemplify the essence of eternity and the crystal clear magnificence of a natural, modest, unpretentious, clear mind/conscience that has nothing to hide and so unveils itself without keeping any secrets in all its natural, innate and straight forward beauty.

Yachendra has served as the President of Telangana Photographic Society, Hyderabad for six years. A well-known sportsman, he represented Andhra in Ranjit Trophy and has also has been the Manager for Indian Cricket Team for some time. The present show will go on at Kalakriti art gallery till July 24.