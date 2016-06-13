HYDERABAD: Task Force police on Sunday arrested two persons for trying to sell outdated Turkish currency notes (Lira). Police seized 96 Turkish notes from the arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as G Mallikarjun, 47, of Nellore and J Hanumantha Chary, 35, of Prakasam in AP.

According to police, the duo were moving around suspiciously near Rathifile bus stop in Secunderabad and were caught. After a search, they were found to be possessing outdated currency notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, B Limba Reddy said about two months ago, Mallikarjun came into contact with Hanumantha Chary at Singarayakonda and both developed friendship with each other.

Mallikarjun informed Hanumantha that many people are interested in foreign currency and if they sell the same, they will get huge money. The accused along with seized material were handed over to Gopalapuram police.