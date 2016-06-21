SANGAREDDY: With opposition parties and organisations like Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) rallying behind the people from 14 villages in Medak district, who have launched a protest against Mallanna Sagar project, the government is likely to budge to the demand of the protesters.

The project will submerge seven villages completely. According to highly placed sources, the government is considering the demand to pay compensation to the villagers as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The villagers launched the protest alleging that the compensation offered by the government was meagre. With protesters indicating that they will handover the land if government assures compensation under Land Acquisition Act, 2013, authorities are inclined to accept the demand. It is said that a government order will be issued in this regard.

A senior official, who is in charge of the land acquisition process, said the government is ready to pay compensation as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013, to avoid hurdles in implementing the project. The attempt by opposition parties to draw mileage from the protest also prompted the government to consider the demands raised by the villagers.

A section of the villagers have already handed over their lands to the government after accepting the compensation offered under GO 123. It is said that many villagers have started approaching the government expressing willingness to hand over the lands.

Meanwhile, the Mallanna Sagar oustees on Monday approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and also the SC/ST Commission seeking justice. The protesters urged the SHRC and SC/ST commission to direct the government pay compensation as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The protesters also highlighted the alleged highhandedness of the police, who slapped cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on 64 people in Etigadda Kistapur village, in connection with the attack on a farm owned by former MPTC member Pratap Reddy.

Alleging that the government is harassing the villagers by slapping cases against them, the protesters complained that the authorities are forcing them to give up their lands. The protesters also told the human rights commission that they are ready to hand over their lands if they get adequate compensation. The villagers also made it clear that they are against the project.