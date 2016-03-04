HYDERABAD: The new Secretariat building to come up at Erragadda on a 100-acre land, will have 20 lakh square feet office space. The design for the new Secretariat building would be ready in 20 days and the construction is likely to be completed within a year.

The state government had originally planned a new Secretariat building on a 100-acre land at Erragadda, using both chest hospital and mental hospital lands. However, the government later thought of using Bison Polo grounds in Secunderabad and sought the permission of the Union defence ministry for the same. Sources in the roads and buildings department said the defence ministry rejected the proposal. Now, the state government has decided to construct new buildings for the Secretariat, Assembly and Council at Erragadda.

As per the plans, each minister will have an exclusive block which houses minister’s chambers, secretary and the office of HoD.

Besides, each minister will have a conference hall in their blocks. The chief minister will have a separate conference and cabinet halls.

The present Secretariat has 10 lakh sft _ 5 lakh sft being used by AP and 5 lakh sft being used by TS. “The existing Secretariat buildings are every congested. Visitors have to wait in long queues outside seeking appointment. That is why chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted a spacious Secretariat,” the official explained.

ONLINE PASSES: Visitors can seek appointment and passes to the Secretariat online. The government is planning to adopt the models of Delhi and Naya Raipur Secretariat buildings for the new Secretariat. In all, around `900 crore would be spent for the new buildings, officials hinted.

The Chest Hospital would be either shifted outside Hyderabad or located within the city for the convenience of patients and employees, the sources said.

The existing Chest Hospital buildings will be demolished.