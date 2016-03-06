HYDERABAD: Three days after a software professional from Ranchi ended her life in Gachibowli, another woman techie ended her life here Saturday.

The 34-year-old woman software professional ended her life by hanging at her residence in Chandanagar Friday afternoon. It is learnt that she left voice messages and a suicide note where it was said no body was responsible for her death. Preliminary investigation revealed that the techie was depressed. However, relatives of S Malleshwari, the victim, alleged that her husband Amith Mohithe (36) had forced her to commit suicide.

A native of Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Malleshwari fell in love with Amith, a native of Maharashtra, who was her colleague. They entered wedlock in 2009 and stayed at Aparna Sarovar in Chandanagar. Both of them were employed at Kantar Software company in Madhapur. The couple has a five-year-old daughter. On Friday afternoon, Amith found Malleshwari hanging from the ceiling of their house, police said.

On Saturday, Malleshwari’s father Venkatanarayana, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his daughter committed suicide because of harassment by Amith.

Police said that postmortem report indicated that it was a case of suicide. “We have registered cases for harassment and abettment to suicide) against Amith,” said N Vasu, Chandanagar police inspector.