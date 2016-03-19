HYDERABAD: Kicking-off the first round of #AskForTheBus this year, the Red Bull Tour Bus will travel to three new colleges in the South zone, chosen after a closely-fought voting period.

The bus will travel to Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad on March 21.

Playing on the bus at Vasavi College of Engineering will be popular Bangalore based Indian folk-fusion band Swarathma.

Swarathma’s diverse musical styles and influences from rock, reggae, folk and classical music is what makes this band truly unique.

Hyderabad-based indie rock band The Ragamuffins will be the supporting act in Hyderabad.

The first-ever leg of #AskForTheBus was held in March last year with colleges in the South zone, followed by round two in the North zone in September. Delhi-based thrash metal band Undying Inc and Bangalore-based Urdu rock band Parvaaz played in the South zone, while Bollywood’s star rapper Badshah took over the Bus in the North zone.

Launched as an initiative to give fans the opportunity to decide where the Red Bull Tour Bus goes next, #AskForTheBus invites colleges to register and vote online, to bring the bus to their campus.

Voting for the South Zone leg began in January and continued through February, during which time a number of colleges fought closely to claim rights to host the bus.

Since it hit the road in October 2013, the Red Bull Tour Bus has taken music to every corner of the country in a spectacular fashion, from colleges in Chandigarh, Indore, Patiala, Mohali, Shillong, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Surat, Kharagpur, Nashik and Ahmedabad along with some of the biggest music festivals in the biggest metros.