Flooring Fashion Lovers

HYDERABAD: City designer Archana Rao tried out an ingenious idea of bringing inner wear, to the forefront of the woman’s wardrobe at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/resort 2016 event presented at the Lakme Fashion Week

Personified by a fictional character named Lolita, A Petticoat  by Archana Rao, the Hyderabad designer of national fame, for her Frou-Frou label gave a coming-of-age fun and an easy going vibe at Lakmé Fashion Week, Summer/Resort 2016. The playfulness and effortlessness of Lolita was showcased through the garments which successfully amused and pleased everyone. Top trend of this season was the highlight of the show as the key to it was in inner wear. In its way it was an ingenious idea of bringing inner wear, to the forefront of the woman’s wardrobe.

FlooringA.jpgArchana Rao’s Frou-Frou label took the viewers on a romantic reverie of playful and easy-breezy times with her ‘A Petticoat’ collection. It was an amusing, entertaining and fantastic fashion fantasy.

Inherently Art, and all things French, this season, Quirk Box draws its inspirations from a French Art and Fashion era revisited. Highly detailed and classic hand illustrations of Vintage Fashion Objects and Sewing Machines depicting French Couture, along with Cross Stitch as an Embroidered and Typographic Illustration forms the depth of our SS16 collection.The essence of this being an Art collection, draws the humour and irony in the – This is not Fashion motif.

Quirk Box presents an Artistic fashion show at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2016.

