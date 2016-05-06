HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police issued orders on Thursday banning bursting of firecrackers and use of drones in their jurisdiction.

Bursting of firecrackers on public roads and in public places and function halls without prior permission is strictly prohibited.

Employing DJ and orchestra and using drone cameras in any public place, at functions or in processions without permission are also strictly prohibited. Violators of the rules shall be liable for prosecution.